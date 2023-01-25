Flooding and travel warning as 'freezing fog' sweeps across parts of South West

Flooding and travel disruption is likely in parts of the South West today due to difficult weather conditions this morning (25 January).

Earlier this morning, the Environment Agency issued 23 flood warnings for an area stretching from Ludgershall in Wiltshire down to Dorset and across to Somerset.

Flights could be cancelled and journeys delayed because of “freezing” fog in the region, the Met Office said.

The forecaster has issued yellow warning until 8am for an area stretching from Exeter to Oxford.

“Freezing fog will lead to difficult driving conditions and could cause travel delays in some areas,” the Met Office said.

Dense fog could see visibility drop to below 100 metres in places, the forecasters added.

Commuters are asked to prepare for longer journey times due to possible delays to bus and train services.

Potentially difficult driving conditions were likely due to the combination of reduced visibility and untreated surfaces turning icy.

The fog is due to hit Bath and North East Somerset, Bournemouth, Christchurch, Poole, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, South Gloucestershire, Swindon and Wiltshire.