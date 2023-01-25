Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the two men are caught after a high-speed chase

Two teenagers have been sent to prison after they led police on a high-speed chase reaching 120mph in a stolen car.

Footage released by Avon and Somerset police shows the moment the pair are apprehended after a manhunt lasting several hours.

Officers were warned of a BMW X1 with suspected false licence plates and at around 3.45am on 1 October last year the car was spotted on the A36 in Farleigh Hungerford.

It was only after a tactical stinger was deployed, and the four tyres deflated that the vehicle came to s standstill.

But the offenders then tried to escape on foot into fields and thick woodland, where they were eventually caught.

Finley Phillips (left) and Kyle Marshall have been sentenced Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Both Kyle Marshall, 19 of HMP Bristol, and Finley Phillips, 18 of Sherrin Way, Bishopsworth, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 19 January.

Marshall pleaded guilty to non-dwelling burglary, dwelling burglary, theft from and of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking without consent (dangerous driving and original taker) and driving offences.

Phillips pleaded guilty to non-dwelling burglary and aggravated vehicle taking without consent (passenger).

Marshall was sentenced to three years and nine months, and Phillips was handed one year and nine months in prison.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged dwelling burglary, non-dwelling burglary and aggravated vehicle taking without consent (passenger).

He appeared in Yeovil Youth Court at the end of last year and was handed a youth order.

Tactical Support Team Sgt Ash Rowland said: "The officers involved are a credit to their departments and highlighted the reason the Tactical Support Team is here.

"They displayed utter professionalism and resilience which resolved a highly dangerous situation safely.

"Credit should also be given to all the officers involved, including the local policing teams who were all assisting with containment and transportation of the offenders, and the communications team who worked in the background to provide vital support throughout."

Op Remedy Insp Steve Davey said: "This was a great result following a large amount of hard work by officers both on the day and in the aftermath.

"We have been able to reunite the victims with some of their belongings and hold these men to account for their actions.

"We hope that the custodial sentences handed down in court go some way to consoling the victims."