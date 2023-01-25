Fundraiser set up to bring 'heroic' British volunteer's body home from Ukraine

The friends of Chris Parry are raising money to bring his body home and set up a memorial in Cheltenham for him.

The 28-year-old, who was originally from Truro in Cornwall but lived in Cheltenham, died while helping to rescue those stranded on the front line in Ukraine.

Chris had been missing since earlier this month and on Tuesday (January 24) his family announced that he had died, along with fellow British rescue volunteer, Andrew Bagshaw.

They said the pair had been killed while attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar, in Eastern Ukraine.

Cleeve Hill on Cleeve Common, pictured in the snow, would be one of the locations for the plaques Credit: BPM Media

The crowdfunder was only set up 18 hours ago and has already exceeded its £5,000 target.

By 2pm today (25 January) the figure stood at £7,148 with many heartfelt messages accompanying donations.

The fundraiser reads: "We, his friends and family are raising money for the repatriation of Chris Parry's body from Ukraine back home to Cornwall and for two memorial plaques.

"The first shall be placed upon Cleeve Hill, Cheltenham, a place he loved and frequently walked.

"The second shall be placed in Ukraine (location tbc) to commemorate the heroic work he did most recently, saving people's lives in the war torn country."

