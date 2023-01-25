Play Brightcove video

Julie Davis speaks to Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid about how difficult it's been since Levi's disappearance

The mother of missing Bath rugby player Levi Davis, who has not been seen since last October, has expressed her frustration with the police investigation describing it as a 'slow process'.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on 25 January, Julie Davis said she would like the British Consulate to do more to help find her son.

She said the feedback on news and updates from Spain are ‘very slow’.

Levi, 24, was last spotted in a bar in Barcelona on 29 October 2022 and has not been found, despite rumoured sightings of him.

Earlier this month, Julie told ITV News that a private investigator received an anonymous tip-off a few days ago to say the former Bath Rugby player, from Birmingham, may have been kidnapped by a London gang.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain, Julie told Suzanna Reid and Ed Balls: "I’ve had a lot of support with family friends and of course, the private investigator has worked hard, and the Spanish police have too.

"I think where it’s been quite difficult is not having the information come through because of the language barrier.

"The feedback on news and updates is a very slow process.

"I know the British Consulate is pressing, but in terms of updates, things like the CCTV coverage, we got information back saying it’s too late because the Spanish Police had to go to court to get papers signed.

"By the time they did get it, the video had been deleted. It’s very frustrating."

Levi Davis went missing in Barcelona and has not been seen since. Credit: Family photo

Julie added that she has only just returned to work, after struggling to come to terms with her son’s disappearance.

She said: "It’s been very very difficult, I’ve been trying to take one day at a time and I only recently started back at work, just to have some kind of normality."

She revealed that on the night of Levi’s disappearance, he called her asking for money, but was in high spirits.

"On that night, he made a phone call to me to say he was thinking of staying at a hostel over here before taking his next journey, wherever that was going to be, he left it quite open," she said.

"He just requested a few pounds to stay over there and I said 'oh god Levi, how many more times do you want to borrow some money off of me, you’re going to have to sort yourself out this time, I’m not going to do it'.

"He said 'it’s alright mum, I’ve got some friends I can get in touch with who will be able to help me out,' and that was pretty much our last phone call."

One week after he was reported missing, police said they had found his passport at Barcelona’s port, in a commercial area very close to a cargo shipment.

In December, the family announced they were hiring a private investigator to help the search for Levi.