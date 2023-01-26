A man has been jailed in connection with supplying Class A drugs in Trowbridge.

Armands Burkevics, 20, of Navigator Close, Hilperton, Wiltshire, was initially stopped in Trowbridge in May 2020 where he was identified to be running the AB drugs line.

A drugs warrant was executed at his home address where half a kilo of Class A drugs, with a potential street value of £41,680, and almost £7,000 in cash were seized.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs in 2020, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs in June 2022.

On Monday 23 January, he was jailed for a total of seven years.

DC Melissa Pope said: "This is an excellent sentence for a man who was dealing Class A drugs in Trowbridge for around two years.

"There is no place for Class A or Class B drugs in Trowbridge or anywhere else in Wiltshire and we will continue working to ensure anybody dealing drugs in our county is caught.

"Drugs cause untold levels of harm within our communities, from the impact on users and their family and friends to the crimes associated with the supply chain.

"Hopefully this sentence will act as a deterrent and will show that we are determined that drug dealers are put behind bars."

DC Pope added: "The work we do relies heavily on intelligence and information from our communities, and I would urge anyone who believes they have information about drug dealing to make sure they report it.

"Every piece of information, no matter how small, can play a part and you can either report this to us via 101 or our website, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously if you prefer."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...