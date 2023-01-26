A man was injured after burglars wearing balaclavas broke into a flat in Plymouth.

Three men, one of whom is believed to have had a knife, entered a flat in Terra Nova Green at around 8.45pm on Sunday 22 January and stole some cash.

Two of the occupants were attacked during the break in according to Devon and Cornwall Police. One of the occupants was injured to the face and suffered extensive bruising.

It is thought the offenders, who were dressed in black, may have left the scene in a car heading towards Oates Road.

Officers are appealing for information and anyone who may have relevant footage.

A 33-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and was released on bail until 24 April.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the police website here or by calling 101 quoting 50230017201.