Duncan Ferguson becomes Forest Green Rovers' new manager

Forest Green Rovers have unveiled Everton legend Duncan Ferguson as their new manager.

It marks a first permanent managerial role for Ferguson who until now has only been caretaker manager of Everton previously.

Duncan Ferguson, Head Coach, Forest Green Rovers, said: “I’m really delighted to join FGR for the next step of my career, and I plan to be here for a while.

"We have a bit of a fight on our hands to stay up in League One and I am ready for the challenge.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to come and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club too.

"Their world leading green creds are seriously impressive. I want to thank Dale for bringing me in - I’m looking forward to getting started!”

Dale Vince, Chairman, Forest Green Rovers, commented: “We’re all excited to welcome Duncan, he is someone I have admired from a far for a while.

"It’s just fantastic to have the opportunity to work with him in this next phase of our journey toward the Championship.”

Duncan Ferguson's first match in charge of Forest Green is on Saturday, his side take on Shrewsbury away in League One.

The 51-year-old replaces former manager Ian Birchnall who was sacked on Wednesday with the club bottom of League One.

Ian Birchnall had only been appointed as manager himself in the summer, with Rob Edwards leaving Rovers for Watford just days after leading them to the League Two title.

However after only winning five of his first 28 league matches he left the team, describing the job and task as 'bigger than he expected'.

Speaking about the decision to part company with Birchnall club owner Dale Vince said: "I’m grateful to Ian for all his hard work this season, it’s definitely not been easy.

"Our first season in League One was always going to be a challenge in itself but it’s been been made more difficult by a number of factors, with their roots in last summer.

"I believe in Ian as a coach, but circumstances have led us to this place, we’ve recruited strongly in the January window, player wise - now we need to recruit a new Head Coach - to give ourselves the best chance of staying in this league."