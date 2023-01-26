A man has died after sustaining serious burns at a property in Newquay.

Police and the fire service were called to Henver Road just after 8:30am today (Thursday 26 January) following reports of a man having sustained serious burns.

A local man in his 90s was taken Treliske Hospital by ambulance, where he later died.

No one else was injured during the incident.

His next of kin have been informed and this death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers are continuing to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner.