A man who died after being found unresponsive in the car park of a supermarket in Stroud at the weekend has been named as Neil Shadwick.

Police were called shortly before 6am on Sunday 22 January after Mr Shadwick was found unresponsive in the car park at the Tesco superstore on Stratford Road.

He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital by paramedics and died later that day.

The 63-year-old was formally identified today (26 January). His children and siblings have asked for their privacy to be respected as they grieve the loss of their father and brother.

A post-mortem examination returned inconclusive results about the cause of death.

More tests will now be carried out and a police investigation is ongoing.

A 40-year-old woman who had been arrested in connection with the death has now been released on police bail.

Anyone with information about what happened is being asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.