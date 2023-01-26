A pedestrian was left with a broken arm after a hit-and-run involving a van in Banwell.

The man in his 20s was taken to hospital in Bristol. He has since been discharged.

The collision happened on Knightcott Road near the junction with Knightcott Park, at around 5.45pm on Wednesday 18 January.

A 27-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were arrested in connection with police enquiries. Both have been released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage. People are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223013970.