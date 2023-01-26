A woman has been charged with robbery after a man had his mobility scooter stolen in a car park in Stroud.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, aged 40 and of no fixed address, will appear in court later today (26 January)

The man, in his 60s, was found unresponsive in the car park of the Tesco superstore on Stratford Road at 6am on Sunday.

He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital by paramedics and died later that day.

A post-mortem examination has failed to show what caused his death and police say their investigation is continuing.

The man has not yet been formally identified.