A woman has appeared in court charged with robbing a man of his mobility scooter in Stroud.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 40, appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (26 January) charged with one offence.

Neil Shadwick died after police found him without his mobility scooter, unresponsive in a Tesco car park on Stratford Road at around 6am on Sunday (22 January).

Hawkins, of no fixed address, did not enter a plea to the charge against her and did not make an application for bail.

Simon White, presiding justice, told her: “You are going to be remanded in custody until 16 February for an appearance at 10am at Gloucester Crown Court.”

Mr Shadwick’s scooter was found by a member of the public on Bisley Old Road.

Gloucestershire Police said a post-mortem examination had returned inconclusive results.

An investigation into Mr Shadwick’s death is ongoing, it added.

