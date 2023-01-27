Dartmoor National Park to appeal against High Court ruling on wild camping

Dartmoor National Park has announced it is planning to appeal against a High Court ruling which declared people cannot wild camp on the moor without permission.

Campaigners say it is a custom which has been going on for decades and they will continue to fight for what they see as their right.

While they wait for an appeal, the Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) said it will work with landowners under a new system. This would see the grant permission to the authority to allow the public to wild camp.

Under the agreement up to £300 would be paid annually to landowners who opt in.

Landowners would be able to keep the fee, but according to the report several have already indicated that they may donate it back to the National Park.

The dispute comes after two landowners won a High Court challenge against the right to wild camp without permission on the Dartmoor National Park.

Thousands have been protesting over the High Court ruling Credit: ITV News

Farmers Alexander and Diana Darwall argued that some wild campers on their land caused problems to livestock and the environment and sought a court declaration that members of the public could only pitch tents there overnight with their consent.

Mr and Mrs Darwall, who keep cattle on Stall Moor secured a finding from a judge that people do not have an inherent right to wild camp on the moor.

Commenting after Friday’s meeting, DNPA chief executive Dr Kevin Bishop said: “We are grateful to the common landowners, including Mr and Mrs Darwall, who moved at speed to positively support the permissive system for backpack camping.

“The High Court judgment raises important issues of public interest that are central to the purpose of our National Parks.

"For this reason, the Authority has determined to seek permission to appeal the judgment.

“Our National Parks are largely owned by private individuals, and we respect their rights.

"However, our National Parks were designated by Parliament for their national importance. They have twin purposes: to protect and conserve and to provide opportunities for all parts of society to responsibly enjoy them.

“When the legislation to establish National Parks was introduced it was described as a people’s charter – a people’s charter for the open air, for the hikers and the ramblers, for everyone who lives to get out into the open air and enjoy the countryside.

“The High Court judgment potentially fetters that charter and seems contrary to the wishes of Parliament.

“Whilst we await determination of the application to appeal, and any subsequent appeal, we remain committed to working in partnership with landowners and other partners to ensure the new permissive system is successful.”