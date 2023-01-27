Proposals to restore the Oasis Leisure Centre's dome in Swindon have been approved by the council.

The much-loved facility was built in 1976 but closed in November in 2020. Since then, the site has fallen into disrepair.

The building's owners, SevenCapital, submitted an application to Swindon Borough Council asking for Listed Building Consent to restore and re-glaze the dome.

The application was made after the swimming pool and its domed roof was given Grade II listed status.

Council leader David Renard said it was an "important first step" towards the re-opening of the leisure centre.

The council is continuing to work closely with SevenCapital to facilitate a viable scheme in order to bring the Oasis back into use.

Cllr David Renard said: “I am delighted the Listed Building Consent for the dome has been approved as this is an important first step towards our goal of seeing the Oasis reopened for families in Swindon to enjoy.

The dome has been subject to vandalism since it closed in November 2020 Credit: Save Oasis Swindon

“The cost of bringing the Oasis back into use is around three times higher than when SevenCapital first brought forward its plans for a brand-new, modern leisure centre due to the constraints of maintaining the existing dome structure now it has been listed.

“This is why SevenCapital is working on proposals to bring forward a regeneration scheme for the whole site which will help mitigate this considerable extra cost.

“Our recent unsuccessful bid for Levelling Up funding was an option we were exploring to help offset the huge financial challenge in delivering an upgraded Oasis, but it was never 'Plan A' as some have suggested.

"We knew there would be fierce competition for the funding, and so it proved, but we had to try.

“Following the listing, the sole focus has been on SevenCapital delivering a viable and sustainable scheme so people can use the slides and swimming facilities for many years to come.

"This has not changed. The restoration of the Oasis remains a priority for the council.”