An animal shelter in Cornwall is still looking for a forever home for a dog who has been with them for more than a year.

'Handsome Paddy' is waiting to be adopted from the National Animal Welfare Trust.

Paddy’s two favourite things are to play in the water at the local river and dress up in his ever growing collection of accessories.

All of his bow ties and balaclavas have been donated by members of the public and some have being handmade.

Staff said: "His little face lights up when he gets to wear items from his special wardrobe and look extra smart for his daily outings.

"The thing Paddy would love most in the world is to find a home to call his own."

Credit: National Animal Welfare Trust

Paddy is 11 years old but is still very active - he Ioves walks and requires a fair bit of mental stimulation to keep his mischievous streak at bay.

He has been in a few homes now and needs someone who understands 'resource guarding'. This trait means he defends his food and toys.

Staff at the charity say that someone who lives near the centre would be perfect so that their behaviourist could offer support to help Paddy settle into a new home.

They said: "He's also good at agility and likes interactive toys, as well as group walks with other dogs at the centre, but he likes other dogs to respect his space."

Due to Paddy's resource guarding he cannot live with other dogs or children and is not a fan of cats.

Credit: National Animal Welfare Trust

Staff added: "This little guy is such a character and brings a smile to everyone's faces at the centre…he is just waiting for someone to give him the life he deserves. Is it you?(Prospective new homes must have available space for Paddy’s ever growing wardrobe!)

"And if people wish to add to Paddy’s smart collection, donations can be made to: National Animal Welfare Trust Cornwall, Wheal Alfred Road, Hayle, TR27 5JT."