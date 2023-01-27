Play Brightcove video

Body cam footage shows the moment Luke Hawkes is arrested

Shocking footage has been released showing the moment a dangerous driver told police 'hopefully I killed them' after a crash in which a 19-year-old girl died.

Luke Hawkes, 28, sped through a red light after fleeing the scene of a different crash, hitting a car in which Bethany Branson was a passenger. She died at the scene.

The investigating officer said he had never seen such a lack of remorse from a criminal.

Hawkes, who is from Bridgwater, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

The court heard how Hawkes had shown no remorse for his actions, refusing to complete a breathalyser or swab test for drugs and alcohol at the roadside.

He was recorded on body warn video saying: "I hope I killed someone. Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them."

CCTV cameras filmed the crash in Bridgwater last November. Hawkes' van is seen speeding at 60 miles an hour - double the 30mph limit - he fails to brake as he crosses the crossroads, colliding with Bethany's friend's car.

He has today (27 January) been sentenced to 10 years in prison and has been disqualified from driving for 12 years.

Bethany's family have paid tribute to their 'beautiful' and 'adored little lady' following the sentencing.

Senior investigating officer, Andrew Roebuck, and family liaison officer, Martin Farnell, said: "The family have shown exceptional courage and bravery in speaking so openly about Bethany, who is very clearly loved and cherished by all those who knew her.

"Bethany was a bubbly and outgoing young lady who had her entire life ahead of her, who dreamed of a career with animals and had a passion for rugby.

"We hope that this significant sentence for Hawkes gives the family some closure following the devastating loss of their daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, goddaughter and friend."