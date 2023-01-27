A man has been arrested after allegedly walking into a Plymouth KFC restaurant brandishing what was thought to be a gas powered hand gun.

He was initially spotted flashing the firearm on Union Street before entering the fast-food chain on the same road.

Police were called to the incident at around 9.57pm yesterday evening (26 January), before the weapon was recovered.

A man was then taken into custody with enquiries ongoing. No one was injured during the incident.

On inspection, the gun was not believed to be a "viable fire arm", a police spokesperson confirmed.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "There were reports of a male in the street, brandishing a hand gun.

"The male then went into KFC on Union Street and waved the weapon around. Police have attended and the male has been detained and the weapon has been recovered.

"It wasn't a viable fire arm, it was a gas powered weapon. One man is in custody and enquires are ongoing.

"No was one injured in the incident that occurred at 9.57pm."