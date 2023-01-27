Play Brightcove video

Police would like to speak to this man shown in the CCTV footage

A man was left with 'significant' head injuries after he was punched in the face at a sports bar in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police believe the man shown in the CCTV has information about the incident at BSB Sports Bar on the waterfront.

It happened at around 1.30am on Friday 9 December when an unknown man punched the victim in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The 25-year-old victim fell to the ground and sustained a significant head injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged to recover at home.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV footage.

He is described as white, aged 30-40 years old, around 6ft tall, of large build with short, brown hair, with short facial stubble.

He is shown wearing a light-coloured hoodie with a black zip down the front, dark skinny jeans and black trainers with white accents.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the reference 5222301330.