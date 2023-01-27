Audience members of The Cher Show in Bristol enjoyed a special treat during the performance's curtain call after a surprise proposal.

Matthew Still ‘Cher’d the love’ by getting down on one knee and asking his partner, Reece Crow, to marry him on Thursday night (26 January).

Matt reached out to the Hippodrome back in October 2022 to make the arrangements without his partner of seven years knowing.

He explained to the team that he and his partner Reece are both performers and love Cher.

In the note to the team, Matt wrote: "This is where I need your help. We have been together seven years and the time is right to now move onto our next chapter and I would like to propose to him.

The show was put on at the Bristol Hippodrome Credit: PA

"However I would like to do this on stage since performing is what brought us together, and what better way than to be in the presence of three Chers!

"I know there will be logistics to consider in all this and it will take some planning which is why I’m reaching out now to see if this would be even possible?"

After much careful planning it was decided that Matt would receive a fake email saying he had won a competition for him and his guest to come up on stage at the end of the show, and the rest is history - Reece said yes.

After leaving the stage the happy couple were greeted with prosecco and a programme signed by the cast.

