One person remains in hospital after a double-deck bus overturned in icy conditions earlier this month.

The bus had around 70 workers on board when it overturned on the A39 Quantock Road near Bridgwater at around 6am on 17 January.

A total of 54 people were treated at the scene and 26 were taken to hospital for treatment.

One still remains in hospital recovering from their injuries following the incident last week.

EDF Energy, operator of Hinkley Point C, said: "We continue to provide support to all involved and our thoughts are very much with them.

"Safety of our workforce is of paramount importance to us, and we are working with the police to understand the exact cause of the incident."

The company did not comment on whether the pair still being treated were passengers, the driver or the motorcyclist.

The bus is one of dozens which transports hundreds of workers to the Hinkley C construction site each day.

The crash happened as Somerset was gripped by icy conditions, causing treacherous conditions on the roads.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

A police spokesperson said: “The investigation into the crash is ongoing.”