Plans for sand and gravel quarry near the M5 and M50 in Gloucestershire have been rejected.

Gloucestershire County Council said the quarry, which would have been in the village Twyning, would have negatively impacted the environment and local economy.

Moreton C Cullimore wanted permission from the council for new access off the A38, a weighbridge , office, and processing plant to be built at Bow Farm, close to the M50 and M5.

The proposals also included a concrete batching plant, the creation of clean water ponds, silt ponds and stock piles at the 160-acre site - but all were met with strong opposition from hundreds of residents.

A total of 257 people objected, raising concerns over noise, the health and environmental impact of dust generated at the site and the impact it would have on nearby businesses such as Hilton Puckrup Hall Hotel. 72 people wrote in support.

Hotel general manager Ahmet Donmez said the viability of the hall, which brings tens of thousands of people to the area, would be put at risk by a new quarry.

He said Puckrup Hall generates an estimated £4 million in revenue for the area and said the 200 jobs at the hotel could be lost if the plans were approved.

Moreton Cullimore, who called on the committee to approve the scheme, spoke of how important the plans are for his business.

He said the family-owned business employs people who live within a 10 to 15 mile radius of the workplace and most of their customers and suppliers are from Gloucestershire.

Mr Cullimore said: “We believe our application addresses those concerns. If the application is successful, it will allow us to maintain and grow our staff and other business over the next decade.

"The application is important for the very immediate future of our business and our employees.

“Our revenue is generated and kept in the local economy, unlike some of our competitors operating nearby.

"The raw materials we extract are primary resources for all construction, be it infrastructure, homes, schools, retail and businesses. The A417 missing link, Tewkesbury development and Cheltenham development.”

Councillor Cate Cody, who represents the area, also called for it to be refused.

She said the council had declared a climate emergency and it was “inconceivable” that a concrete batching plant should be approved.

"There are deer, badger, otters, many birds, insects and wildflowers in the area and their habitat would be bulldozed should the plans go ahead," she said.

