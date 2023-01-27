Police are appealing for information from the public after another reported theft of copper from electricity lines in South Devon.

The most recent theft took place just before 6pm on Sunday 22 January, close to the Cadleigh Park area of Ivybridge.

This follows nine previous incidents, starting in December and continuing through January.

The locations targeted have been south Dartmoor, Plympton, Harscombe, Denham Bridge, Sparkwell and the Lee Moor area.

“The thieves have been cutting into live power cables which is incredibly dangerous." Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police want to speak to anyone who might have been in the Endsleigh Park Industrial Estate area on Sunday.

Anyone who saw any vehicles or suspicious activity in the field opposite the Cadleigh Park entrance/exit to Endsleigh is asked to get in contact with police.

Devon & Cornwall Police Acting Chief Inspector Steve Philp said: “These are well organised thieves who are stealing equipment for its metal value and we would appeal to anyone who is offered suspicious cables to get in touch.

"Due to the weight of the cable, we believe it would take at least two people using a pickup truck or a van.

"Members of the public are reminded that staff from National Grid will always be wearing full uniform, carrying ID and be driving a marked vehicle.

"If you do witness individuals working on the power lines without the appropriate uniform, please call 999.”

Ashley Pillay, from National Grid in Plymouth, said: “The thieves have been cutting into live power cables which is incredibly dangerous. Those responsible are putting themselves at high risk of serious injury or even death.

"Their recklessness is endangering unwitting passers-by who might not see live cables on the ground, as well as our engineers who arrive on scene, sometimes at night, to repair the damage.

"As a result of the last four incidents, the thieves have caused a large number of customers to lose power for up to six hours.”

Anyone with information if asked to contact the police on 101 and quote the Operation Langstone reference 50220058345.