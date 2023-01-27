Play Brightcove video

Watch a time-lapse of the beach art being created

Students from Falmouth have created a stunning sand artwork on a beach near Newquay.

Renowned local artist Tony Plant delivered a masterclass demonstration at Bedruthan Steps to the group of students before they created their final piece on Mawgan Porth Beach.

Artist Tony Plant delivered a sand art "masterclass” before the students picked up their rakes Credit: Jenna Hinton

The project is about understanding how so-called blue spaces, which include water, can have a positive impact on creativity and wellbeing.

Students from graphic design, marine and natural history photography, film, press and editorial photography courses worked together on the temporary beach installation.

Students worked with local artist Tony Plant on the project Credit: Jenna Hinton

Graphic Design student India Brown said it was a rewarding opportunity to work with Tony Plant collaboratively.

"It was an incredible feeling to be a part of it and enhancing the landscape, albeit it temporarily. It made us reflect on the impermanence of everything – to think about how we connect with one another and our surroundings. In times of stress and worry, this is even more important."

The project is about optimising ‘blue spaces’ that feature water to have a positive impact on creativity and wellbeing Credit: Jenna Hinton

Artist Tony Plant said: “These large scale, whole beach drawings may last minutes or hours, but they emphasise the fluidity and delicacy of the landscape around us. Even as they disappear, something tangible remains, stories do.”

Once complete the sand art was photographed before being washed away by the tide Credit: Jenna Hinton

“Sometimes it’s good to remember that and tell someone else about it. The work the students created truly emphasises the fluidity and delicacy of the landscape around us, it was a privilege to share the process with them and witness their ideas and creativity in person”.

The project is a partnership with Health Works Cornwall, a European Social Funded project which aims to overcome health barriers that prevent people from finding work in Cornwall.