A man is in custody following a 17-mile long police chase in Wiltshire.

Shortly after 8.30pm yesterday (26 January), a Roads Policing Unit officer was driving along the A420 in the Malmesbury area when he became aware of a Range Rover Evoque speeding.

Wiltshire Police say the officer attempted to pull up alongside the vehicle to offer words of advice, but the driver of the Evoque failed to stop and made off.

They added the vehicle then continued at speed through busy areas and out onto Sherston Road before overtaking a member of the public and almost causing a head on collision near the A433 junction.

A spiked stinger was put out along a road by colleagues from Gloucestershire Constabulary and the car came to a stop near Cotswold Airport.

A man in his 30s from Gloucestershire was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drug driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, no insurance and breach of police bail.

He is currently in custody in Melksham for further questioning.

Insp Will Ayres, from RPU, said: “This was excellent teamwork by officers from Wiltshire and Gloucester working together to ensure this pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion.

"This pursuit lasted for just over 20 minutes so it is extremely fortunate that no other road users were injured as a result.”

Anyone with dash cam footage of the incident should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230009262.