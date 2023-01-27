One of the most prominent buildings in Swindon, The David Murray John Tower, needs large and complicated repairs which will cost around £5 million.

The 20-storey tower block of offices and flat which looms above the town centre needs extensive work.

The13 leasehold owners of the flats in the tower, which is owned by the council, will therefore be able to sell their homes back to the council at full market rate should they want to.

Also, any tenants in council flats have the choice to be rehoused by the authority as the external fabric of the building needs to be entirely replaced.

A report prepared for the council says that the main concrete frame of the building is structurally sound.

Contractors have spent the last 12 months carrying out remedial work to reinforce the glazing on the 72 flats on the 10 upper floors and remove any potentially loose materials from deteriorating external panels.

Surveyors have recommended that the external fabric of the building, which was built in 1976, needs to be entirely replaced.

Keith Williams, Swindon Borough Council's cabinet member for finance and commercialisation, said: “The David Murray John (DMJ) tower is almost 50 years old and, naturally, it is beginning to show its age.

"Although it is structurally sound, we have undertaken essential maintenance to the external fabric of the building.

“The DMJ is a landmark building on the Swindon skyline and we will be looking at how we can include it in future regeneration plans for the town centre.

“Our priority is to make the building safe, but we recognise there will be some tenants who do not want to continue to live in the DMJ.

"This is why I will be asking cabinet colleagues that we provide support to those who no longer wish to live in the residential block.”

The estimated cost of the safety work is around £5m, while the cost of rehousing tenants and buying any leasehold properties could add a further £1.8m.

It is anticipated the work would be carried out over the next two years.

Credit: Aled Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter