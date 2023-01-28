A man who was allegedly assaulted in an alleyway in Cheltenham is being urged to identify himself to police.

Officers were alerted to an incident an alley off Coronation Square at around 5.40pm on Saturday 14 January.

It was reported to Gloucestershire Police that the alleged attack began when two men, who were standing outside of Betfred, were approached by two other men.

One of the men was then pulled into the alley and assaulted.

The victim is thought to have entered a takeaway shortly before the attack and officers are now urging him to come forward.

Police say the attacker is described as being white, slim and with a short buzz cut hairstyle. He is said to have been wearing dark blue jogging bottoms with white marks down the side, a black puffer jacket and dark trainers.

Another man present is described as white, slim and wearing a balaclava, along with similar jogging bottoms with a white logo on the hip pocket. He was also said to be wearing black trainers.

A 16-year-old boy from Cheltenham has since been arrested in relation to the assault but has been released on bail.

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious to get in touch via their website, by quoting incident 354 of 14 January.