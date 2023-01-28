A motorcyclist has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after colliding with another vehicle in Bristol.

Police received reports that a Harley Davidson motorbike and a Jeep crashed on Union Street just before 4pm on Friday (27 January).

The rider of the bike was then taken by ambulance to hospital and has potentially life-changing injuries, though it has been confirmed they are not life-threatening.

Officers have confirmed they have informed the biker's next of kin.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and spoke to members of Avon and Somerset Police at the scene of the crash.

Union Street, Bristol Bridge and the junction of Wine Street and Baldwin Street were all closed to the public to allow investigations to take place, but these reopened at 8pm on the same evening. Both vehicles have also been recovered.

The force is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash cam footage to contact them by calling 101 and giving the reference 5223021401.