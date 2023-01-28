Play Brightcove video

Sheer speed: Matt Weston in action in his training runs, courtesy the BBSA

An athlete from the University of Bath has been crowned world champion after winning gold in the men's skeleton in St Moritz.

Matt Weston set a new course record on his journey to becoming the first British man to win the global title since Kristan Bromley in 2008.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s an amazing feeling, an absolute dream to be World Champion.

“I knew I had a good chance after winning the last two World Cups in Altenberg but to actually come here and make it a reality is incredible. To do it at the birthplace of the sport as well makes it even more memorable.”

Team Bath athlete and men's skeleton world champion Matt Weston. Credit: VIESTURS LACIS

Weston's success follows major disappointment for Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics when he came 16th. In sharp contrast, he won two successive World Cup races in Altenberg in January and took top spot in Switzerland by a huge 1.79 seconds.

The 25-year-old - a former England youth international in taekwondo - clocked a combined time of 4 minutes 28.71 seconds in his four runs to finish well clear of Italy’s Amedeo Bagnis and South Korea’s Seunggi Jung.

Matt Weston (centre) wins men's skeleton gold in St Moritz alongside silver medallist Amedeo Bagnis and Seunggi Jung (bronze).). Credit: VIESTURS LACIS

Weston's Bath-based British Bobsleigh & Skeleton Association (BBSA) team-mates Craig Thompson and Marcus Wyatt came close to joining him on the podium, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

British Skeleton have now taken their World Cup and World Championship medal count to 10 this season, with Weston winning four golds and two bronze since November 2022.

“Matt’s performance was incredible. We’re all absolutely delighted for him,” said British Skeleton’s Performance Director, Natalie Dunman.

“He’s produced some outstanding performances this season and he’s done it again on the big stage. He and the team have worked so hard to make this happen. He was brilliant in all four runs.

Top six - Matt Weston and his two Bath team mates on the winners' podium in St Moritz. Credit: VIESTURS LACIS

Natalie added: “To have three Brits in the top five is a huge achievement. That’s a massive statement that the team have made here today.

"Craig came so, so close to a medal and he and Marcus have been brilliant all week. We’re very proud of what all three of them have produced.”

Matt Weston is the first British World Champion since Team Bath's Lizzy Yarnold in 2015. The former rugby player is only the second British man to become skeleton world champ, following Kristan Bromley's triumph in 2008.