A three-year-old dog is searching for his forever home after spending seven months in a shelter in the Cotswolds.

Copper was rescued last summer before being brought to The Cotswold Dogs and Cats Home, a branch of the RSPCA in Gloucestershire.

But the crossbreed is now searching for a permanent place to call home.

The brindle-coloured dog is described as boisterous, so staff at the Home suggest Copper would best suit a family where any children should be aged 16 years and up.

Ebony Poole, kennel senior at The Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home said: “Copper has the most gorgeous personality; he’s just the biggest goofball! He greets everyone like he’s known them all his life and is keen to be doing whatever his favourite humans are up to.

Copper has been trained to use a muzzle as he can occasionally get too excited around other dogs Credit: The Cotswold Dogs and Cats Home

"He’s playful, energetic, intelligent, excitable and affectionate. He really is a wonderful dog.

“Copper is an active boy who would thrive with someone who loves the outdoors and adventure. Long quiet countryside walks are his favourite setting as he can take in all the sights and smells around him.”

He's been already learned several commands such as sit, down, wait, stay, paw and muzzle. Staff at the shelter say Copper enjoys learning tricks and would thrive with owners who are keen to continue his training through activities such as obedience and scent-work.

Copper loves exploring the outdoors and going on long walks in the countryside Credit: The Cotswold Dogs and Cats Home

'I just can't understand why nobody has adopted him yet'

Ebony added: “Copper’s favourite food is a hotdog or cream cheese, and he’s very motivated by squeaky toys, so he has been incredibly quick and rewarding to work with when training.

"I just can’t understand why nobody has adopted him yet, he is a very special dog with so much love to give, he really is an ideal best friend just waiting to be adopted!

“If I could describe a perfect home for Copper it would be with a person or couple who are active, love the outdoors and who want to take their dog on long walks with them, and hopefully someone who is really keen to show Copper all sorts of exciting new things like scentwork, puzzle toys, obedience training and more.

"If they’re then happy to chill out at the end of the day and snuggle on the sofa with this cuddly boy, then they really would be perfect, as he loves to snooze on a sofa with people and he adores attention and affection.”

Copper has been successfully trained to wear a muzzle using cream cheese, which is because he is said to occasionally become overly excited around other dogs. But he is also able to enjoy walks with other calm dogs and the RSPCA is confident he will continue to improve.

Anyone interested in rehoming Copper is urged to visit The Cotswold Dogs and Cats Home, where they can fill out an enquiry form.