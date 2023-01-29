Former footballer Marcus Stewart takes on charity walk with friends and family for MND fundraiser

MARCUS STEWART AND FAMILY
Marcus Stewart with his family and friends at the Winter Walk.

Former footballer Marcus Stewart has completed a marathon walk with friends and family whilst raising money for a Motor Neurone Disease charity.

Stewart, a former player for Bristol Rovers, Bristol City, Yeovil and Exeter, was diagnosed with the condition in September of last year.

The 50-year-old has since been using his own diagnosis to raise awareness of the condition and to also fundraise for the Darby Rimmer Foundation.

His latest fundraiser involved him and a large group taking part in a 26-mile trek around the capital as part of the Winter Walk in London on Sunday (29 January).

His wife Louise confirmed after the event that the group had raised over £26,000, which contributes to a full fundraising total of more than £87,000.