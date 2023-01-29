Former footballer Marcus Stewart has completed a marathon walk with friends and family whilst raising money for a Motor Neurone Disease charity.

Stewart, a former player for Bristol Rovers, Bristol City, Yeovil and Exeter, was diagnosed with the condition in September of last year.

The 50-year-old has since been using his own diagnosis to raise awareness of the condition and to also fundraise for the Darby Rimmer Foundation.

His latest fundraiser involved him and a large group taking part in a 26-mile trek around the capital as part of the Winter Walk in London on Sunday (29 January).

His wife Louise confirmed after the event that the group had raised over £26,000, which contributes to a full fundraising total of more than £87,000.