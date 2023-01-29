A man has been arrested after a crash in Bristol left a six-year-old boy with potentially life-changing injuries.

Police were called to Wade Street just after 6pm on 28 January following reports of a collision involving a motorbike.

Officers found the incident had happened near the road's junctions with Wellington Road and River Street, and that the rider of the motorbike had failed to stop.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Wade Street was closed to the public while investigations took place but has since re-opened.

Avon and Somerset Police is asking for anyone with information or dashcam footage that might help the investigation to call 101 giving the reference 5223022170.