A man in his 70s has died after his car crashed into the wall of a methodist church near Watchet.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the B3190 and the B3224, opposite Brendon Hill Methodist Church, just before midday on 28 January.

A plum-coloured Skoda Fabia had crashed into a wall, which then collapsed.

Despite first aid from off-duty medics who stopped to help, the driver died at the scene.

The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

The road remains blocked by the collapsed wall and will stay closed until it can be made safe.

The force is asking anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle in the moments beforehand or has dashcam footage of the incident to get in contact by calling 101 and giving the reference 5223021927.