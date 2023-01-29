A man has been flown to hospital by air ambulance after being seriously injured in a crash involving a motorbike and a van near Norton.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a Citroen Berlingo van on the A38 just after 1:30pm on the 28th of January.

Emergency services found the incident had happened between the Bishop's Norton turn-off and Down Hatherley Lane.

The rider was flown to Southmead Hospital in Bristol by air ambulance with serious injuries, where he remains.

The road was closed to allow police to carry out investigations.

Gloucestershire Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, was travelling in the area or has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch via their website, by quoting incident 214 of 28 January.