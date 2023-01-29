Multiple pedestrians have been injured after they were hit by a car that failed to stop for police in Barnstaple.

Officers had attempted to stop a black Vauxhall Astra shortly before 11:30pm last night (28 January), when it drove off down Well Street, going through a tight gap between a building and a bollard.

The car then turned left onto Boutport Street, allegedly colliding with a 'number of pedestrians', according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

The force has said everyone who was injured received medical treatment soon afterwards from both the public and emergency services staff.

It's now appealing for anyone who witnesses the collision to contact the force, by quoting log 994 of the 28th January 2023.