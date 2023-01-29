Murder investigation sees four arrested after man dies in Exeter city centre

A murder investigation has been launched and four people arrested after a man died from a chest wound in Exeter.

Police and paramedics were called to Sidwell Street just after 8pm yesterday evening (28 January) to find a man in his 40s with a wound to his chest.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. Officers have said his next of kin have been informed.

Two 19-year-old men, one from Christchurch in Dorset, and the other of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 29-year-old woman from Exeter and a 32-year-old man from Exmouth have also been arrested on suspicion of affray.

All four remain in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

Sidwell Street was closed to the public since the incident while officers have been conducting their investigation.

Devon and Cornwall Police is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or may have any information or dashcam footage to contact the force's Major Incident Public Portal online.