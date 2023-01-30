Man who died after being stabbed in Exeter named

A man who died after being stabbed in Exeter at the weekend has been named as 45-year-old local, Stephen Cook.

A murder investigation was started after police and paramedics were called to Sidwell Street, Exeter, at around 8.10pm on Saturday 28 January.

Stephen was found with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 29-year-old woman from Exeter and a 32-year-old man from Exmouth, who had been arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail to return Thursday 27 April.

A 19-year-old of no fixed abode who was arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further police action on that matter but was further arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been released on police bail and is set to return on Thursday 27 April.

A 19-year-old from Christchurch, Bournemouth, who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell, who is leading the investigation said: “Enquiries are ongoing and residents should expect to see continuing police activity in Exeter connected to this investigation over the coming week.

“In the light of the ongoing investigation we would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances of this case on social media.”

Police cordons in Sidwell Street were lifted at around 2.30am on Monday 30 January.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, is being asked to contact police via the Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)