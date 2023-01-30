Murder investigation begins after man dies in Bristol

A murder investigation has been started after the death of a man in Bristol in the early hours of today (30 January). Emergency services were called at around 3am to an address on Gatcombe Road, Hartcliffe, where a man had been seriously injured.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Efforts to locate the man’s next of kin are ongoing.

Inspector Tola Munro said: “We’re working hard to establish the full circumstances which led to this man’s death and while our inquiry is at a very early stage, we’re confident this is an isolated incident between two people known to each other.“Specialist crime scene investigators will be carrying out a forensic examination of the property and a cordon will be in place while this is being done.“The community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while we complete the examination of the flat and other initial enquiries.”

BPM Media Credit: Forensic teams are examining the scene

Insp Munro added: “An incident of this nature is always shocking and I appreciate people may be worried by it.“Neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area and anyone with concerns is encouraged to approach them.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation being asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.