Police are investigating after a man was racially and physically assaulted in a Bristol pub.

Officers were called to the Black Cat Pub in West Street, Bedminster, at around 10pm on 15 January after reports of a racially aggravated attack.

Police say the victim was called racist names throughout the evening before he was followed into the bathroom and assaulted.

He sustained cuts to his face and a swollen bruised eye.

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for the public’s help to identify and locate the man seen in the picture.

He is described as a white man, around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short, brown hair. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt and black trousers.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting reference number 52230114554.