A Corsham man has been jailed for eight years for sexual offences involving children.

Marshall Taylor, formally known as Mark Benjamin, was found to have more than 1,500 indecent images of children on devices at his Rudloe home when it was searched last year.

On 20 May 2022, the 56-year-old's address on Pine Close was searched and a number of electronic storage devices containing the incident images were seized.

Two videos of child abuse were also found which Taylor later pleaded guilty to making, and of two counts of sexual touching of a child.

He also pleaded guilty to filming a third video of abuse and possession of Category A, B, C and extreme images.

Officers identified the boys involved in these videos, who are now adults.

At an earlier hearing, on 15 December, a jury at Swindon Crown Court unanimously found Taylor guilty of causing a child to watch a sexual act and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

While he was on bail Taylor went on to view and possess further extreme images.

On 30 January he was sentenced for 10 offences, to serve an eight year custodial sentence and was issued with a sexual harm prevention order, which will run until 2038.

The officer in the case, DC Simon Rogers said: “I am very happy with the guilty verdict and hope that this brings closure to the victims.

“Taylor is an extremely dangerous individual and he posed a serious risk to the public. I welcome the custodial sentence passed today.

“Taylor took his time to gain the trust of these boys and groom them to believe that his behaviour was normal. I would like to commend their bravery."

Victim of sexual violence are urged to contact Wiltshire Police.