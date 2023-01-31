Human remains found in search for missing teenager Freddy

Human remains have been found in the search for missing Somerset teenager Freddy.

A member of the public located the remains on Steart Marshes on Monday (January 30).

Formal identification of the remains has not yet taken place, however, detectives leading the search for the missing teen believe they are his.

Detective Inspector Claire Millington said: “This is not the news we wanted to deliver to Freddy’s family and our thoughts are very much with them at this difficult time.

“We’d like to thank the public for all their calls and help with our appeals as we continued to hope he would be found safe.

“We’d also like to thank all our partners for their support in the search.

“While the cause of death is unexplained pending a post-mortem examination, we do not believe it to be suspicious.

“We will continue to provide Freddy’s family with support as we carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.”

Freddy went missing from his family home in Stolford on Tuesday 20 September.

More than 100 police officers and staff were involved in the search to find him with Avon and Somerset Police working with the RNLI, the Coastguard and BARB Search and Rescue in an attempt to locate him.