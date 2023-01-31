A 71-year-old Somerset man has been jailed after being caught in a police sting trying to make plans to sexually abuse a 12-year-old child.

Peter Tyndall, of Old Farm Road, Nether Stowey, was sentenced to three years and nine months at Taunton Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of arranging the commission of an offence to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Between 19 July and 10 August last year, Tyndall exchanged a series of messages intending to sexually abuse a 12-year-old boy.

He was, unknowingly, communicating with a police officer.

Investigating officers PC Rosie Murrell and DC Fiona Currey said: "The messages Tyndall sent were nothing short of sickening and horrific.

"Tyndall is a dangerous sexual predator who had gone to great lengths in order to try to sexually abuse a child.

"Due to proactive police work and a quick arrest, we were able to ensure no child was put at risk or sexually abused by Tyndall.

"We are pleased he is now being held accountable and punished for his crime.

"We hope the sentencing sends a message to anyone who is committing these types of unspeakable crimes, that we will do everything possible to track you down and bring you to justice."

Along with his custodial sentence, Tyndall will be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

