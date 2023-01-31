Man charged with murder after stabbing in Exeter

A man has been charged with murder after a man who was stabbed to death in Exeter.

45-year-Stephen Cook died after suffering a stab wound to the chest on Sidwell Street on the evening of Saturday 28 January.

Brian Jewell, 19, of no fixed abode, Exeter, has been charged with murder in connection to Mr Cook's death.

Jewell remains in police custody and is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday 31 January.

Three others who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.

A 29-year-old woman from Exeter and a 32-year-old man from Exmouth, who had been arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail to return Thursday 27 April.

A 19-year-old of no fixed abode who was arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further police action on that matter but was further arrested on suspicion of affray.

He has been released on police bail and is set to return on Thursday 27 April.