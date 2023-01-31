The family of a motorcyclist who died in a collision in Somerset have paid tribute to a 'loving father, grandfather, brother and friend'.

Nigel Gillard was killed when he collided with a car on Saturday September 24.

The incident happened at around 3:40pm in Cricket St Thomas last year.

The 74-year-old had been riding his motorcycle when a Fiat Panda pulled out of the B3167 onto the A30 and directly into his path.

He attempted to change his motorbike's direction but collided with the car and sustained fatal injuries.

In a statement, Mr Gillard’s family paid tribute to a ‘loving’ family man.

They said: “No sentence that the court could impose could begin to reflect our devastating loss.

“Dad was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend and did nothing on that afternoon that contributed to his death.

“Our lives have been changed forever and we miss Dad so very much every day.

“We would like to thank Avon and Somerset Police for the support we have received during this traumatic time.”

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “It is clear how much Nigel Gillard’s family loved him and how this tragedy has caused them so much pain.

“We are grateful for their support during this investigation and our sympathies and thoughts remain with them.”

Nigel's family have spoken out on their "devastating loss" Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Roger Burt, 77, who was driving the car pleaded guilty to death by careless driving at Yeovil Magistrates Court today (January 31).

He has been handed a 140-hour unpaid work requirement as part of a community order.

He has also been banned from driving for 12 months and upon the conclusion of his disqualification will need to re-pass his driving test before being allowed to get behind the wheel again.

During a police interview, Burt said he was ‘horrified’ by what had happened.

The 77-year-old tested negative for alcohol and drugs during tests and there were no concerns raised around his health.