Watch the CCTV here

Police have issued CCTV footage as part of an investigation into the robbery of two 13-year-old boys in Bristol.

The victims had been shopping and saw a film before walking to the bus stop to get home.

They were followed by a group of older teenagers who surrounded them and demanded money before making off with their cash.

The incident took place at around 7pm on Saturday 31 December in Rupert Street.

The 13-year-olds made their way home before reporting the incident later that evening.

Avon and Somerset Police say they are keen to trace the four teenagers in this footage, who were in the area at the time.

Investigating officer PC Ashley Russell said: "These two boys were out in town to watch a movie and spend their Christmas money - something they should have been safe to do. Instead, a group of older teenagers targeted them because they were younger. Not only is this abhorrent, but it's cowardly.

"This is a serious offence and we're following up all lines of enquiry as part of a thorough investigation."

The older teenagers that the police want to identify have been described as being aged between 16 and 19 and of a 'minority ethnic' appearance.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the individuals in the footage or has any other useful information to call 101 and give the reference 5222310837.