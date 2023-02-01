The family of the 'best Pap' have paid tribute to him following his death in South Bristol on Monday (30 January).

Emergency services were called to an address on Gatcombe Road, Hartcliffe, in the early hours of the morning where a man had been seriously injured.

52-year-old Paul Wagland died at the scene.

In a statement, Paul's family said: "We are devastated by the sudden loss of our loving Dad. He was artistic, caring, funny and ambitious.

"He was the best ‘Pap’ to his three grandchildren who he loved unconditionally.

"His love for cooking, music and dancing will live on through us forever. We will always cherish the memories we had with him. He will be missed by all his family and friends.

"We are very shocked about the circumstances of our Dad’s death and would appreciate some respect and privacy at this time."

A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

Detectives have been granted extra time to question the 41-year-old, who remains in custody.