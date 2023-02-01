Both Bristol City men's and women's teams will have one common aim later next month, defeating Manchester City.

The draw for the next rounds of the FA Cup was made on Monday night and saw both The Robins and The Vixens pulled out against the team from Manchester.

It means that the teams will both be playing The Citizens within a few days of each other in late February.

Bristol City Women know their opponents well having only played them in the Conti Cup last week, eventually losing out 6-0.

Lauren Smith's side, who welcomed nearly 3000 supporters to Ashton Gate for the match, found it difficult to keep up with the side who were unbeaten in 14 games.

For Bristol City's men, it marks an opportunity for some revenge after their incredible League Cup run was ended by Pep Guardiola's team during the 2017/18 season. Lee Johnson's side had beaten Manchester United in the competition but lost out to City over two legs. They suffered a 2-1 defeat away at the Etihad and then also conceded late on to lose the second match 3-2 at Ashton Gate.

Speaking about the prospect of the Premier League champions Manchester City coming to town, former Bristol City captain Gary Owers told ITV News it was a huge opportunity for Nigel Pearson's team.

"I remember the atmosphere at the last match very well," he said.

"It was amazing and it was a close game City just came up short against them in the end but they definitely have a chance.

"It is an amazing tie and a great opportunity for them. You have to go into these kinds of matches thinking that you are going to do something and you never know they might just be able to pull off an upset if everyone is at it."

Fans outside of Ashton Gate on Thursday echoed the former captain's words.

"I couldn't believe it, when they were drawn out we were all celebrating. It should be a good game, you never know," one said.

"I think we could have a chance of getting a draw and then if we can have a nice day out at the Etihad again that would be amazing," another said.

Progression into the quarter-finals of the competition will be a big ask for both, with Manchester City's teams being two of the very best in world football respectively.

Ticket details for supporters will be announced by the club in the coming days.