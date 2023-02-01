A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder (1 February) after a man was stabbed in a Bristol park.

Uniformed officers, with support from specialist units including the drone and dog unit, attended an address in Henleaze, Bristol, where they detained the man.

He has been taken into police custody and will be questioned.

Emergency services were called to Castle Park at around 4:30pm yesterday (31 January) by a member of the public who had stopped to help an injured man.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was found with injuries and taken to hospital where he later died.

Police were called to Castle Park yesterday afternoon. Credit: BPM Media

Avon and Somerset Police say they are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have seen an altercation involving two groups of men, all of whom were black, in Castle Park.

A police spokesperson said: "A cordon remains in place around Castle Park while specialist officers forensically examine the scene and collect evidence.

"A high-visibility scene guard will continue this evening in the Castle Park area and we encourage members of the public to speak to our officers with any concerns they may have.

" If you saw anything, or have any mobile phone footage or images which might help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5223024599."