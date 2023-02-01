A man has died after being stabbed in a Bristol city centre park.

Emergency services were called to Castle Park at around 4.30pm yesterday (31 January) to reports of an assault.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was found with injuries and taken to hospital where he later died.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "The man's identity has not yet been formally confirmed and we are still working to trace his next of kin.

"A cordon is in place while officers carry out enquiries at the scene."

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident in the park, or who could have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223024599.