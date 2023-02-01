A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a Bristol city centre park.

Emergency services were called to Castle Park at around 4.30pm yesterday (31 January) by a member of the public who had stopped to help an injured man.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was found with injuries and taken to hospital where he later died.

Chief Inspector Robert Cheeseman said: "We understand these events will cause the public concern and we’d like to reassure people a thorough investigation is already underway, led by detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to notify the man’s next of kin yet and this is something we’re trying to do as a matter of urgency.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish exactly how he died, and specialist family liaison officers are on standby to provide the man’s family with support.”

Officers say a cordon remains in place around the park whilst specialist officers forensically examine it and a detailed search is carried out.

Avon and Somerset Police say the public will see increased police presence in the area whilst the investigation continues.

The force is urging anyone who saw something or has relevant mobile phone footage or images to get in touch.

Chief Inspector Cheeseman added: "We believe this incident to be an isolated one but should anyone have any specific concerns then I’d encourage them to talk to an officer.

Police are asking anyone with any information to come forward Credit: BPM Media

"While we are in the early stages of our inquiry, we know there was an altercation between two groups of men in the park near the ruins of St Peter’s Church shortly before 4:25pm.

"Following this altercation, one of the men we believe was involved left the scene on a bicycle as the victim made his way to Fairfax Street where he was then found by the member of the public.

"As part of our investigation, we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area yesterday afternoon who saw two groups of men, all of whom were black, involved in what might have appeared to be a disagreement."

A demonstration which was due to pass through Castle Park today (1 February) has now been amended and the route will take protestors through Broadmead instead.