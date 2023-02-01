Pensioners in Plymouth were given free meals by a local restaurant to help feed vulnerable members of the community.

Residents in the city were nominated by Age UK Plymouth to have a three-course meal at French restaurant, Bistrot Pierre.

The restaurant provided 30 free lunches on Wednesday 25 January where people were encouraged to eat and socialise together.

General manager of the restaurant, Matthew De Sousa, said: "Community is at the heart of everything we do at Bistrot Pierre.

"And our initiative has been designed to support those most in need in our local areas.

"January can be a challenging time of year for any resident, but for the most vulnerable amongst us, there has never been more need for communities to open their doors and welcome our residents in.

"We really enjoyed welcoming each and every guest from Age UK Plymouth for a much-needed treat, a warm meal and an opportunity to create lasting memories."

Age UK Plymouth is one of 17 local charities that Bistrot Pierre has partnered with nationally in this initiative, chosen for its support of older people in their communities.

David Wood, Age UK Plymouth CEO said: "We are so very grateful to Bistrot Pierre for selecting our organisation for this wonderful scheme.

"It really was fantastic to host a group from across our many services and share an afternoon with clients from our Day Centres, Veterans Projects, community social groups and of course, some of our wonderful and dedicated volunteers."